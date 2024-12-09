Two held for duping with fake job visas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team, along with Narayanguda police, busted fake job visas in foreign countries and apprehended two persons. Police seized 11 visa-approved papers, 13 agreement papers, rubber stamps, laptops, mobile phones, a car, and other material from them.

The police arrested Yeruva Abhishek Reddy (30) and Thumma Chinnamma (41) of Guntur Pally, Karimnagar, U/S 318 (3)(4), 316 (2) of BNS of Narayanguda police station.

According to police, Abhishek started JMJ Reddy Consultancy at Himayat Nagar along with Chinnamma from the year 2020. The accused person previously had gone to Singapore on a job visa. With the help of contacts in Singapore, he started JMJ Reddy Consultancy with the assistance of Chinnamma from there.

Y V S Sudheendra, DCP task force, said that they offered attractive job offers to candidates with high salaries or benefits through their representatives. They promised quick visas, guaranteed placements, or advertised that no prior qualifications or experience were needed, promising that the whole process would be completed within three months. They made false promises of overseas employment, including visa, accommodation, and travel arrangements. “This fraudulent consultancy was claiming expertise in overseas employment. They issue fake or invalid visa documents to approximately 25 members to make the scam seem legitimate.”

Abhishek collected huge amounts, about Rs 83 lakh, from victims. After collecting amounts from candidates, the accused persons avoided them, refusing to make further contact or arrange jobs as promised. Earlier, a cheating case was registered against them at Narayanaguda police station in which the accused person, Abhishek, had absconded. Thereafter, they shifted their office to Alwal, where a case against them was registered at the Alwal police station. Since then, they have been absconding.

Police said on inquiry, it was revealed that Abhishek spent some fraudulent money on lavish expenditures and purchased a car from the cheated amount received from victims in the year 2023. He was also paying monthly installments from the same savings of fraudulent money.