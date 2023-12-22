Two kids test positive for new variant of Covid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Corona is once again creating a fear across the country. New variant cases of Covid are being reported in many states. The latest variant is affecting young children. In this context, the Central Medical and Health Department has warned parents to take full care of their children. In Telangana also the number of cases is increasing day by day. Two children have been affected by Corona in Hyderabad.

They were tested at Nilofar Hospital in the city and were diagnosed with Covid. 6 more new active cases have been reported across Telangana. Currently there are 25 active cases in the state.

Doctors identified the symptoms of a new variant in a woman from Ganpuram Mandal Gandhinagar of Warangal District. She was immediately rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital. The doctors collected samples from her and sent them to a lab in Pune for testing. A special corona ward has been set up in MGM Hospital. A case has also been registered in Siddipet.



As the number of corona cases is increasing, the state health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has issued instructions to the medical officers to make special arrangements related to Covid in all the district hospitals. With cases increasing, experts say there is a need to increase the number of testing centres.