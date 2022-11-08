  • Menu
Two tigers roam freely at Penganga project canal

Highlights

Panic triggered among citizens who spotted two tigers roaming in the Penganga project canal on Tuesday morning.

It is suspected that they might have come from the nearby Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra. The project engineers passed on the information to the district forest department officials. The people of neighbouring villages were alerted about the tiger presence in the area and were asked to remain cautious.

