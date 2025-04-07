UGC rolls out new norms to recognise foreign degrees

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a new set of regulations called the “University Grants Commission (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025” to recognise the equivalency of foreign qualifications in India.

According to these regulations, a foreign educational qualification must be duly recognised under the relevant laws in its home country. It must have complied with the standards and rules set forth.

Additionally, the entry-level requirements for admission to the corresponding programme of study should be similar to those in India. The new regulations say that foreign educational institutions must apply through an online mechanism established for this purpose.

Once the application is submitted, a Standing Committee will determine whether the minimum duration specified for that programme of study aligns with Indian standards. “If there is a discrepancy in the minimum duration, similarity will be assessed based on the minimum credit requirements for both programs, allowing for a permissible variation of up to ten percent of the normalized credit requirements.”

The assessment will also consider the minimum credit requirements for the programme of study, accounting for essential background courses, core courses, elective courses, cross-disciplinary courses, and laboratory courses.

Factors contributing to the minimum credit determination include the number of contact hours per week, hours designated for self-study, and the extent of experiential learning involved. Furthermore, the evaluation process for the programme of study—including the assessment of the thesis or dissertation, where applicable—will be considered.

The requirements for a thesis, project, internship, or other hands-on learning components will also be considered, especially if these are mandated in the corresponding programme of study in India. The equivalence will also focus on the curricular outcomes related to the “basic background courses, disciplinary core courses, disciplinary elective courses, cross-disciplinary courses, laboratory courses, and other courses within the programme.”

Speaking to The Hans India, UGC Chairman, Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, said that many students return with international qualifications to seamlessly integrate into India’s higher education system or workforce. Such students need a structured procedure to evaluate foreign credentials without unpredictable delays and procedural ambiguity. Acknowledging this challenge, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to establish a standardised equivalence framework by bringing in a new regulation. “UGC has developed a transparent, technology-driven mechanism for recognising foreign qualifications from schools and higher education institutes. This move is crucial given the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of transforming India into a global study destination. If Indian institutions are to attract international students, we must ensure fair recognition of degrees earned abroad,” he said. By addressing a long-standing issue, UGC has taken a decisive step through this significant reform toward making India’s higher education system more inclusive, competitive, and future-ready, he added.

However, the UGC said that the regulations do not apply to professional qualifications awarded by foreign educational institutions in disciplines like Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, and Architecture, and any other qualifications regulated by the norms of the respective Statutory Councils in India.

Further, students obtained foreign educational qualifications as part of the collaborative arrangement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding or agreement between the Government of India or the University Grants Commission and the government of the foreign country where the qualification-awarding institution is located. Similarly, those obtained a foreign degree under the provisions of the University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions to Offer Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022, or the University Grants Commission (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, or under any other regulations issued by the University Grants Commission.

Students with a foreign degree under the above need not apply for an equivalence certificate as per the new regulations. Instead, the UGC may grant the certificate upon payment of a specified fee, without consulting the Standing Committee.