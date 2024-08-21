Unbecoming for CM to belittle pvt school teachers: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said those running the government should not have bias and weigh their words carefully when they air their views.

Speaking at the round table meeting organised by the Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) on Tuesday, he took strong exception to State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on private school teachers.

“It doesn’t matter what he said before when he was in the opposition. But a person holding the position of State Chief Minister should not make such statements,” he said. He said that no one is looking down on government schools and colleges. “We have immense respect and trust for the teachers working in government schools, colleges and professional colleges. Earlier, if one studied till Class X, they were given the jobs of teacher and sub-inspector. Now people who have done PG and PhD are also working in primary schools.”

Similarly, long ago, there were no schools other than ashram schools. The SC and ST Gurukula schools were inspired by them.

“When we studied in a government school, there was a PT master and a drawing master in the government school. But now they are not visible. I went to a headmaster’s retirement programme in Desai Palli. The people were worried. Because, The school in the town has no attendant, the headmaster is the attendant, the headmaster does everything by himself and, if such a person retires, running the school will be a problem.”

Rajender said millions of parents enrol their children in private schools to get a good education and learn a bit of English. “Government schools also have good teachers but they don’t have all the facilities. It is wrong to insult the teachers even though private schools have all the facilities and give good education.”