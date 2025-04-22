Undue Delay In Handing Over Of NDSA Final Report: Centre keeps Revanth govt on tenterhooks

Hyderabad: The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has kept the Telangana government on tenterhooks as the Centre was reluctant to handover a copy of the crucial NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) final report on Medigadda barrage to the state government.

Repeated appeals from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to the Union ministry fell on deaf ears and consequently, the Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram project was struggling to wind up the probe before the deadline in May this year.

The NDSA submitted its report to the Jal Shakti ministry in the first week of March this year. Soon after, the state government received an official communication from the Authority, and Irrigation Minister Uttam approached the ministry officials for a copy of the report. However, till date, the ministry did not respond to the pleas by the state irrigation department,” top officials said. “The NDSA report is crucial to take action on the long-pending repairs to the damaged Medigadda barrage and also to finalise the report by the Justice PC Ghose commission,” the officials said, adding that the commission had already grilled the irrigation officials and sought information about the quality of the barrage construction and also the protocol adopted in the operation and maintenance of the damaged structure.

Officials said that the Ghose commission will resume the final round of investigation by summoning some more officials this week. The commission has already hinted at questioning the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao before completing the probe by April end, the officials said. “In view of delay in receiving the NDSA final report from the Centre, the commission is also consuming more time to prepare a comprehensive report and submit to the state government on the alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of multi-crore Kaleshwaram project,” sources said.

“The state government is still clueless why the ministry is not giving a copy of the NDSA report to the state government in the crucial time,” the sources said.

The Congress government abandoned the entire Kaleshwaram project soon after coming to power in 2023 citing the main reason for the damage of 6 out of 11 piers in the Block-7 of Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage in October in the same year.

The government will not take any decision on the repairs of the damaged Medigadda and also two other barrages - Annaram and Sundilla unless the Ghose commission submitted the report to the government.

The Ghose commission will make the final observations on the restoration of Kaleshwaram and damaged barrages based on the NDSA report only.