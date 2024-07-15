Unemployed readying to protest at Jantar Mantar: BRS leader

Hyderabad: BRS leader E Rakesh Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ‘is talking about sensitive issue of unemployment without maturity’.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said the protest by youth at Ashoknagar on Saturday was proof of the dynamism of the unemployed. ‘The unemployed are getting ready to initiate a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The unemployed say they will stage a dharna to change the CM. Negotiations should be held to fulfil their demands immediately, he said, asking why there was so much adamant attitude in the Praja Palana?

Reddy alleged that the CM was damaging the self-esteem of the unemployed. During the BRS government it was the same Revanth Reddy who fought on their behalf; now he is stating that those agitating were not writing any exam. “Your national leader Rahul Gandhi has fought on NEET. Are they writing for the NEET exam? Those who talk about farmers should do agriculture? Is there any rule like this,” asked Reddy.

He said the party will fight on behalf of unemployed and people they have given a mandate to BRS to be the main Opposition.