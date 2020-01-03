Unidentified assailants kidnapped businessman in Koti

Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants kidnapped a businessman on Thursday night at Koti cross road under Sultan Bazar police station limits. According to police, five assailants came in a car and kidnapped a businessman by name Rajireddy.

Immediately after the kidnap, the victim's friend by name Narender alerted the police on Dial-100. Sultan Bazar police and other teams plunged into the action and verifying CCTV footage to identify and nab the offenders. Police are suspecting financial disputes between the victim and the kidnappers. After registering a kidnap case police took up investigation.





