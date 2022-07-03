Union Education Minister launches new facilities at IITH

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art facilities, laid the foundation stone for BVRSCIENT & witnessed a landmark MoU for the first-of-its-kind Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology at IIT Hyderabad. The infrastructure inaugurated on Saturday is part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA.

On this occasion, IITH also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to get support to meander students to accustomed to the foreign languages to be prepared for upcoming global opportunities on the way via various UG & PG programmes at IITH with eminent global academic & industrial partners.Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that India is going to play a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the Amrit Kaal. We must fulfill Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added. The Minister further said that India cannot be just a consuming nation. "We must innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare," he added. He asked IIT Hyderabad to redefine its role to fulfil societal needs and to provide affordable global solutions. The Minister stated that NEP 2020 is a roadmap to situate India among the top in the new emerging world order. He suggested that IIT Hyderabad must endeavour to provide education & skilling in frontier areas, encourage risk taking, transform job-seekers into job-creators and establish new parameters of excellence.He said that skilling is a lifelong process and NEP 2020 emphasises on integrating skill development into education system.

He suggested IIT Hyderabad and experts from the industry to establish a world-class skill development centre at IITH for harnessing IR 4.0 & 21st century job markets. He expressed his confidence that IITH with its thrust on research and innovation will be a role model for emerging and global economies.

The Minister thanked BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient & Anil Chalamasetty from Greenko for taking responsibility and donating generously for strengthening research activities at IITH and also for placing the institute at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship.