Union Minister Kishan Reddy on a two-day visit to ECL

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, began his two-day visit to Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) on Friday,

During his visit, the Minister will review operations at the Jhanjra Underground Mine and Sonepur Bazari OCP, inaugurate the Eco Park at Jhanjra named ‘Sindoor Park’ to commemorate the recent successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ and participate in the grand celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 at the Eco Park.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed Mahudanga Rehabilitation Site.

Further to extending support to local communities, he will distribute appointment letters to candidates under compassionate employment as per NCWA guidelines and provide tricycles to people with disabilities at RN Colony, Sonepur Bazari Area, ECL.

As part of his role, Kishan Reddy will conduct interactive sessions with stakeholders throughout the mining sector. This includes coal mine workers who have been essential for achieving the organizational milestones. He will also visit Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) sites to meet Project Affected People (PAPs) and commend employees for exceptional performance.