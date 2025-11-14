Union Minister Kishan Reddy to bear SSC exam fees of govt school students

Hyderabad: In a gesture of easing the financial burden on students studying in government schools, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced to pay the final examination fees of all 10th class students in government schools within the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, which he represents.

In a letter addressed to Hyderabad District Collector Dasari Harichandan, on Thursday, the minister emphasised his belief that no child should be deprived of education due to financial constraints.

“With the spirit of Antyodaya given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to do my part to help the 10th class children studying in government schools. Therefore, I have decided to pay the entire Telangana SSC Board examination fee from my salary,” Reddy wrote. He extended his greetings to the students appearing for the exams and expressed hope that they would achieve great success in the future. This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts by the Union Minister to improve educational facilities in his constituency.

Over the past few years, Reddy said, steps have been taken to strengthen school infrastructure and provide essential resources to students. Toilets have been constructed in schools, mechanised cleaning machines supplied and double desk benches provided to ensure comfort in classrooms. At the beginning of each academic year, notebooks are distributed to students, while digital classrooms have also been introduced in several schools with his support.

By covering the SSC examination fees, Reddy aims to remove a key financial hurdle faced by many families, ensuring that students can focus on their studies without worry.