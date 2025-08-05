Union Minister urges CM to raise wages of mid-day meal cooks

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has formally urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to increase the wages of mid-day meal cooks working in government schools across the state. In a letter written on Monday, Pradhan emphasized the importance of implementing the guidelines laid out under the Prime Minister Poshan Abhiyan.

According to UMoSHA, the request follows a recent meeting between union leaders representing Telangana’s mid-day meal cooks and senior central ministers, including Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in New Delhi. During the meeting, union representatives submitted a petition calling for a hike in their honorarium and greater social security.

Responding to concerns over pending Central funds, Pradhan clarified that all dues from the Centre had been cleared.

He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the state government and push for the sanctioning of any outstanding bills.

Pradhan further recommended an increase in the monthly honorarium to Rs 17,000, along with the provision of ESI and PF benefits under applicable labor laws. “It is vital that the dignity and rights of these essential workers be upheld,” he noted in the communication.

The letter comes at a time when midday meal workers across the state have voiced growing concerns over low wages and lack of formal protections, despite playing a crucial role in the welfare of school children.