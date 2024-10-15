Union Ministers demand action after attack on Mutyalamma Temple

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Minies G Kishan Reddy condemned the attack on the Mutyalamma temple on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after visiting the temple, he stressed the need to provide security for all Hindu temples. Further, he said that the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Police Commissioner and State Governor. The State BJP chief alleged that some Muslim organisations seem hatching conspiracies to stoke communal tension by organising attacks on Hindu temples. This needs to be taken seriously and the state government should take adequate measures, he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the Congress-led State government take immediate action against those who attacked the Hindu temples.

On Monday, addressing the media after visiting the Mutyalamma temple in Kummariguda in Secundrabad attacked allegedly by a mentally unstable person, he said that the entire Hindu community is waiting for what the state government will do and whose side it stands in this matter.

He said that the attack by thugs on the Mutyalamma temple, which has a history of 200 years, in Kummariguda, Secunderabad, is an act of evil. The attack on the temple of the goddess, where the puja was performed on the occasion of Devi Navratri, is a shame.

He said, "It was surprising that the police said that madmen had attacked the temple. A temple was attacked in the old city. There have also been attacks elsewhere. Does it mean manmen are organising planed attacks on Hindu temples?" he asked. Adding, he questioned why are they not attacking other temples? "It is crazy to lable that madmen are attacked the temple without knowing the facts? How fair is to make such conclusions?It was for these reasons that people are losing faith in the police system," he said.

He further asked whether the situation would have been the same if similar attacks had taken place on temples belonging to other religions? Don't you care about the temples and idols of Mutyalamma? What would people think if the Congress leaders did not come to visit the temple that was attacked? Why not at least respond? Why are those who attacked temples not punished severely? Will a man named Salim come early in the morning and attack the temple? Or, did he become mad about attacking a Hindu temple? What happened to the intelligence system?

Sanjay Kumar said that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge says that if Hindu temples are attacked, if we respond to them, BJP is called a party of terrorists. "We have never humiliated the country abroad. We never joined hands with 'thukde gangs'. Yet, we are called terrorists!

He charged that it is the Congress nurturing terrorists. It is the Congress that goes abroad and speaks to denigrate the country. Congress is sticking with the Owaisi party of AIMIM where his Medical College gave shelter to people who trained terrorists, he alleged.

"The Congress does not care if it is campaigned on social media by hitting Hanuman idols and Goddess temples with sandals. Mallikarjuna Kharge should say which party is the party of terrorists.