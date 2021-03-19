University of Hyderabad scholar bags Elsevier-Vision award

Hyderabad: Shiva Ram, a PhD student of University of Hyderabad (UoH), on Thursday received the Elsevier-Vision Research Travel Award for his work on colour and emotions in Dravidian culture at the Vision Science Society (VSS) meeting at St. Pete Beach, Florida, USA.

The Vision Science Society meeting is a prestigious annual meet for optometry and vision science professionals. It is organised annually with an international group of physiologists, physicists, geneticists, optometrists, ophthalmologists and vision scientists who have a research interest in the aspects of vision science and Optometry. This time amid the ongoing pandemic it was conducted virtually.

Shiva Ram is the only Research Scholar to receive this travel grant in PhD category from Indian Universities. Every year VSS receives 1,500 to 3,000 abstracts submission out of that only top 100 will be considered for presenting in the meeting.

The abstract presented by the scholar in this international conference will be published in the prestigious Journal of Vision –ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) in upcoming issues in 2021.

Shiva Ram is currently working under Prof BR Shamanna, School of Medical Sciences, the University of Hyderabad, and Prof Chakravarthy Bhagvati, Dean, SCIS, University of Hyderabad, and previously by the late Dr Rishi Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor, School of Medical science, University of Hyderabad (2018-2020).

His project was collaborated by Senior Faculty member of Optometry Dr Baskar Theagarayan, University of Huddersfield, UK.