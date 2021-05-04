University of Hyderabad startup develops cell-based treatment for Covid-19

Hyderabad: A biotech startup incubated at ASPIRE-Technology Business Incubator (ASPIRE-TBI), University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday announced a breakthrough human Umbilical cord (UC) tissue harvested and clinically processed adult Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) based therapy to Covid-19 patients. The starup called 'Transcell Oncologics' developed proprietary cell-based platform technology HEMATO UC-MSCs with anti-cytokine storm properties, anti-inflammatory attributes and repairing abilities.

According to the release, the research recommends HEMATO UC-MSCs to be administered as "Two intravenous infusions, at a dose of 100 million cells per infusion, given 72 hours apart to the Covid Patients." The treatment was associated with a significant decrease in a set of inflammatory cytokines involved in the COVID-19 "cytokine storm"; with significantly improved patient survival and time to recovery.

Dr. Subadra Dravida, Founder CEO, Transcell said, "MSCs have the proven ability to reduce ventilator-induced lung damage, reduce cytokine storm, regenerate damaged tissue encouraging practitioners to use them for pre-treating the Covid patient in the hospital. HEMATO UC-MSCs fall in that category that per se do not cause any adverse effects, easy to administer, proven to be safe for human application, with added benefits like no damage caused to any organ. It gives an alternate opportunity to the practitioners in India to treat the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country."

She further said that the advantage of the therapy is this new way of curing covid patients in real time to SAVE them and NOT to treat thereal-time alone. Also, if HEMATO UC-MSCs are administered as the first line of treatment followed by concomitant steps to alleviate the associated symptoms in a traditional way, Covid deaths can be dodged".

HEMATO UC-MSCs can be delivered pan India within 48 hours and have been specially treated for storage under 2-8 deg C refrigerated conditions for ease of use by the practitioners within 72 hours.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor University of Hyderabad expressed his happiness about the availability of an alternate treatment for the Covid-19 developed by UoH Startup Transcell Oncologics.