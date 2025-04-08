Live
Unseasonal Rains in Telugu States: Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad
Unseasonal rains bring relief to Telugu states, but farmers face crop loss and city roads are flooded.
Unseasonal rains are occurring in the Telugu states. While these rains provide some relief from the scorching heat, farmers are facing severe hardships due to the loss of their crops. Roads in cities are flooded, and motorists are facing difficulties. In this context, the Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of heavy rain in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 8.
Moderate to heavy rains are expected in many parts of the city, with the possibility of rain accompanied by strong gusty winds, thunder, and lightning.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad. However, they have stated that heavy rains, like those experienced last week, are unlikely. On Monday, April 7, the maximum temperature recorded in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad was 39.2°C.
The Meteorological Department has also predicted moderate to heavy rains across Telangana today (April 8) and tomorrow (April 9).
On Monday, April 7, the maximum temperature recorded in Nirmal district was 41.2°C. Due to the expected rains today and tomorrow, temperatures are expected to fall, and the weather will cool down across Telangana.