Unusual drop in minimum temperatures across Hyd

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced an uncommon decline in minimum temperatures on Friday, with various areas reporting cooler conditions.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Moula Ali and Patancheru regions recorded the lowest temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius. Rajandarnagar reported 8.7 degrees Celsius, and BHEL recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius. West Maredpally registered 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Shivarampally and Gachibaolirecorded 10.5 and 10.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city's overall minimum temperature on Friday averaged 12.5 degrees Celsius, significantly below the usual 15.5 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts this trend to persist over the next few days, with minimum temperatures ranging between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius on average. The forecast also includes the likelihood of morning fog. In the Adilabad district, many areas are grappling with severe cold, with the minimum temperature steadily decreasing, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society. District Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded an average minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with Mouza GuneDhari at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Adilabad district varied between 10.5 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, with Bela Mandal registering 8.5 degrees Celsius. Nirmal district recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius. The cold weather is palpable in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, affecting nighttime traffic movement on roads. As the chill persists, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm.