UoH, AMFI hold investor awareness session

UoH, AMFI hold investor awareness session
Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI),...

Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), organised an Investor Awareness Programme on Financial Wisdom on Friday.

The chief guest for the event was Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI, along with Surya Kant Sharma, senior consultant at AMFI, who was the keynote speaker. The programme was attended by undergraduate students, faculty members, PhD scholars, and non-teaching staff.

Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive, AMFI, emphasised the importance of saving, planning, and investing in various options. He set the tone for the programme by highlighting the need for financial wisdom in planning and investment. Surya Kant Sharma, senior consultant, AMFI, motivated young students and scholars to start investing today. He provided information on various mutual fund avenues and comprehensively discussed risk appetite, investment security, and individual goals—the three pillars that should guide investment decisions.

