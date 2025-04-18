UoH gets ANRF-PAIR Grant for research in med tech

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded the ANRF-PAIR Grant for Research and Innovation in Health and Medical Technologies. This is one of the seven nationwide ANRF-PAIR (Hub-n-Spoke model) (Anusandhan National Research Foundation – Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research) projects.

According to officials, the ANRF-PAIR initiative aims to create robust, collaborative ecosystems across Indian academia and research institutions by fostering partnerships between leading institutions (referred to as “hub”) and other associated institutions (“spoke”). Its key objective is to facilitate high-impact, inter-disciplinary research aligned with national priorities and global scientific advancements.

This initiative brings together UoH along with six spoke institutions forming an impressive network of 173 co-principal investigators from diverse academic and research backgrounds. The spoke institutions are Osmania University, Central University of Karnataka, Venkateswara University, Yogi Vemana University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Kannur University.

As the central hub, the UoH will coordinate with the partner universities to accelerate innovation, foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, and deliver real-world healthcare solutions for metabolic/infectious diseases and cancers (MICs), specifically targeted at diabetes, fatty liver disease, dengue, malaria, breast/blood cancer, said a senior officer.