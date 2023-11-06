Live
UoH NSS cell holds prog on ground preps for herbal garden
The National Service Scheme (NSS) of the University of Hyderabad, in coordination with the Horticulture and Sanitation department, on Saturday organised a programme of preparation of the ground for the herbal, flower, and fruit garden in the space available beside the ‘Active and Healthy Ageing Research Lab-NS’ of the School of Medical.
According to the NSS members, the volunteers cleared the dry leaves and glass panes on the premises and chopped out the bushes and the dried branches of the trees.
Adityasree, Kusuma, Madhulatha, K Venkatadas, MohdZunaid, Pushpalatha, Shravani, Nitesh K Mishra, Premjeet Yadav, Divya Daneshan, Sai AkhilaMadhulatha, Pushpalekha, Sudhakar and his team from the Horticulture department, Mallesham, Shankar and their team from Sanitation department participated in the programme.