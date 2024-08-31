Live
UoH student felicitated with Dr Dinesh Memorial Award
Hyderabad: A second-year MBA student in Healthcare and Hospital Management at the School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Dr Arya Agarwal received the prestigious Dr Dinesh Memorial Award for Quality Excellence at the DATACON 2024 conference.
According to UoH officials, the conference was held at Yashoda Hospitals in Hitec City, where prominent healthcare professionals and researchers attended. Dr Agarwal delivered a presentation on the significant topic of ‘Data-Driven Decision Making in Evidence-Based Practice’.
Dr Agarwal’s presentation, titled “Improving Healthcare Efficiency: The Impact of Data Quality on Patient Turnaround Time,” was acknowledged for its outstanding contribution to healthcare management, earning her a cash award of Rs 10,000, said a senior officer.