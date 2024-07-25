UoH student takes part in BRICS Youth Summit, Russia

Hyderabad: PhD scholar Shaik Aayesha from the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH), was selected as one of the delegates for the BRICS Youth Summit 2024. The meeting of the BRICS Youth Ministers that will be held in Ulyanovsk, Russia from July 22 to 26 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Department of Youth Affairs).

According to UoH officials, the main agenda is to raise awareness among youth to enhance the efficiency of the system of international relations and ensure its further democratisation through BRICS by engaging young leaders across the globe in different panel sessions and discussion sessions.

It will bring together young leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. The event will be an important event on the agenda of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in 2024.