Upgraded coach maintenance facility launched at Secunderabad station

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway, inaugurated the upgraded coach maintenance facility (pit line) at Secunderabad Railway station on Friday. According to the railway officials, the Secunderabad station is one of the major junction stations on SCR located in the capital City region of Telangana with several passenger trains originating and terminating on a daily basis. Earlier, the pit line at the washing siding was in non-standard condition leading to difficulty in full rake maintenance.

Keeping in view the required latest and standard maintenance facilities even at washing siding in the station and also to ensure effective and safe maintenance of passenger trains, the construction of the upgraded facility was undertaken at a cost of approximately Rs. 17 crore.

The facility at the washing side-II has been upgraded as per the Centre for Advanced Maintenance Technology (CAMTECH) designs to facilitate safe examination of rake during primary maintenance of coaches at the station depot,said a senior SCR officer.

The upgraded facility enables maintenance of around 26 coaches at one go. In addition, proper lighting and drainage facilities have also been provided at the pit line to ensure effective and proper maintenance of coaches, he added.

Jain stated that the facility will ensure highest standards for maintenance of coaches and will facilitate operation of passenger trains more effectively. The enhanced facilities provided here will help in meeting the expectations of rail-users for a comfortable travel experience.