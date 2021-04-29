Uppal has geographical advantages for growth: Chiranjeevulu

Ramanthapur: Hyderabad city will be the fastest growing cities in India and its population will be doubled in the next five to 10 years, said senior IAS officer and MCR HRD joint director general Chiranjeevulu, while speaking at a seminar on Uppal Growth Prospects 2021 at Ramanthapur in the city on Wednesday

Chiranjeevulu, who will retire from service on April 30, said that Uppal area on the city outskirts would be the fastest growing regions in the city due to its geographical advantages in Telangana. Uppal area, which connects the national highways on the east and north-east of the city, has immense potential to emerge as the hot-bed of growth, he said.

Chiranjeevulu, who served as the commissioner of HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) for a period of three years in the TRS government, claimed that he had increased the bank balance of the authority from Rs 11 crore to Rs 1,000 crore during his tenure. This was possible due to winning of court cases reclaiming Uppal Bagayat lands and Kokapet lands on the city outskirts.

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, who spoke at the seminar conducted by Excel India news magazine at Kranti Degree and PG College in Ramanthapur, said that the KCR government had done a lot for the growth of the city as well as Uppal area. He said Uppal would witness phenomenal growth in the next couple of years. Uppal Bhagayat lands would witness massive growth soon.

Excel India chief editor S Ramakrishna explained the growth prospects of Uppal. Infrastructure businessmen A Yadav Reddy, Krishna Reddy and former GHMC corporator Nageswar Rao were among those who spoke on the occasion. SV Krishna Reddy, Academic Director, Kranti Degree and PG College, said that educational institutions have good potential to contribute to the growth of Uppal. Excel India executive director Chandra Mouli proposed a vote of thanks.