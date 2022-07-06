Urdu Journalists Federation to celebrate 200 years of Urdu Journalism

Hyderabad: The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) has decided to celebrate the 200 years of Urdu journalism in a befitting manner involving all political parties, eminent Urdu editors, academicians, intellectuals and journalists.

During a meeting, the eminent journalist Hussain Ali Khan aka Chandra Srivastava speaking as the Chief Guest advised the Federation to work hard to get the due share of Urdu journalists from the State government and all others concerned departments. He said that the golden age of Urdu journalism is over, and it cannot be revived again. "Though Urdu is officially the second language in Telangana, but it is blatantly being ignored in all spheres of administration. Therer are no sign boards on buses and offices," he said, Adding that it has to be ascertained that how many petitions are submitted in Urdu language and how many of them are being replied."

The federation resolved to organise a function in honour of a senior member of the journalist fraternity to know his experiences in the long career. It was also resolved to make representations to various government organisations, departments and institutions for proper implementation of Urdu language in their offices.

M A Majid, President of the Federation, Aziz Ahmed Jt Editor of the Etemaad daily, Shoukat Ali Khan, Dr Fazil Hussain Parvez, Editor Gawah Weekly and other participated in the meeting.