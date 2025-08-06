Urea consumption will spurt in Aug: Minister Tummala

Hyderabad: Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has appealed to the Central Government to provide sufficient urea to the state, emphasizing that urea consumption is expected to be high in August. He stated that urea will be used as a supplement for crops such as rice, cotton, and maize this month; any delays in its supply could significantly affect crop yields.

Currently, only 1.09 lakh metric tons of urea are available in the state. Given the expected high demand for urea this month, it is estimated that at least 3 lakh metric tons will be needed. Between April 1 and July 31, the state was expected to receive 6.60 lakh metric tons of urea. However, only 4.51 lakh metric tons have been delivered so far. During the same period, farmers have purchased 5.70 lakh metric tons using existing stock.

The central government has allocated 1.70 lakh metric tons of urea for August, with 1.31 lakh metric tons sourced domestically and 0.39 lakh metric tons through imports. The minister mentioned that shipment details for imported urea have not yet been received. Additionally, while 11,000 metric tons were expected from domestic suppliers PPL and 7,000 metric tons from MCFL, both have now indicated that they cannot fulfill these orders.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda, the minister requested immediate action regarding a shortfall of 2.10 lakh metric tons of urea that should have been supplied between April and July. He also pointed out that the 18,000 metric tons shortage due to PPL and MCFL’s inability to supply in August should be compensated by RFCL. He emphasized that the 39,600 metric tons of urea designated for import this month must arrive by ship before the 20th, along with the previously mentioned 2.10 lakh metric tons, to ensure an adequate supply.

The minister urged the Centre to take swift action to guarantee the availability of urea for the crops currently being cultivated in the state.