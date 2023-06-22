US Consulate empowers Telugu journalists in climate change reporting

Hyderabad: The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, in partnership with VIEWS, a non-profit organisation, has conducted aworkshop for Telugu journalists to provide resources for covering climate change.

Jonathan Orr, Acting Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, and A. Vani Prasad, IAS, Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) said that “The prime objective of these workshops is to provide tools and techniques to Telugu language journalists that will help strengthen their reports and analysis on climate change issues. Journalists can provide in-depth analysis and investigative stories with facts and figures which bridge the information gap for the public regarding climate change.”

The multi-session workshop covered many aspects of climate change and its impact, as well as fact-checking and audience engagement. S. Bheema Rao, Executive Director of VIEWS India, said, this workshop was the third in a series of 10 workshops planned by the U.S. Consulate, which will be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The previous two workshops were held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in February and May of this year.