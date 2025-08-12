US Consulate hosts education fair

Hyderabad: The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India hosted the 2025 EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad on Monday.

The fair drew a large and diverse group of students and parents seeking information about undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in the United States.

Consul General Laura Williams said, “The institutions in the room here today offer world-class programs across every field — from STEM and business to the humanities and the arts. Studying in the United States is a major commitment, an investment of time, money, and effort. We are very happy to see so many of you here today, meeting with U.S. institutions and finding the right fit.”

She added, “It is essential to understand that to be an international student is a privilege that comes with important responsibilities.

Qualifying for a U.S. student visa includes demonstrating an intent to comply with U.S. laws. The United States has zero tolerance for people — including students — who violate the law.”

Attendees interacted directly with U.S. university representatives, explored admissions requirements, scholarships, and campus life, and received guidance from EducationUSA advisers and U.S. Consulate officials on the student visa process. CG Williams noted, “EducationUSA provides accurate, comprehensive, and unbiased information to help you choose the right university and navigate the application process with confidence. And they do it all free of charge to students and their families.”