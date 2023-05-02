Live
US visa application process for students to begin from Mid-May
- In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season
- Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related announcements
New Delhi: From Mid-May afternoon, the US will begin processing the student visa applications for the Fall Session with the first batch of appointments available.
“In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season," the US Consulate General in Hyderabad announced via a tweet.
"Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related announcements," it added.
Last year, The US consulates had processed nearly 1.25 lakh visa applications of students in India.
The country intends to hike visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer.
In a much needed breather for students, the State Department announced in February that the 'F' and 'M' categories of student visas can now be issued up to a year in advance.
It is to mention here that earlier, international students could apply only 120 days before the start of their study programme.
Now they can submit their application 365 days in advance.
The development comes with the State Department announcing a hike in the fees of student visas.
Beginning May 30, the fees for non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185 (Rs 15,140 for Indians).