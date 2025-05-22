Uttam flags off Haj pilgrims for holy journey to Mecca

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed the Congress government’s unwavering commitment to secularism and protection of minority rights. He was addressing a gathering at Haj House while flagging off a convoy of Haj pilgrims leaving for the holy journey to Mecca on Tuesday night.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that no nation can truly progress without ensuring equal opportunities for all its citizens, especially religious minorities. “A society that neglects its minorities cannot claim to be democratic or just. Economic empowerment, educational access, and social inclusion are the pillars of true development,” he said.

The Minister cautioned against the growing threat of communalism in India, stating that the nation’s secular fabric must be safeguarded now more than ever. “We are at a crossroads where communal narratives are being promoted for short-term political gains. This not only weakens national unity but also threatens the very foundations on which our Constitution stands,” he warned.

Reflecting on the inclusive approach of the Congress government in Telangana, Uttam said the Congress government had taken unprecedented steps to empower minorities. “We’ve allocated Rs 3,591 crore for minority welfare in this year’s budget – the highest in the state’s history. Of this, Rs 840 crore has been earmarked under the ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’ initiative to support jobless minority youth through skill development and employment assistance,” he noted.

The Minister also underlined the change in atmosphere since Congress came to power.

“Today, there is a palpable sense of safety and dignity among minorities. Our government is committed to creating an environment where no one has to live in fear because of their identity or beliefs,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the Haj pilgrims to pray for the prosperity, peace, and unity of the country, especially for Telangana. “As you embark on this sacred journey, carry with you the hopes of millions. Pray for communal harmony, economic progress, and social justice – not just for yourselves but for every Indian,” he urged.

The event was also attended by Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Khusro Pasha Biyabani, Wakf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, and several prominent religious and community leaders. They joined the Minister in extending warm wishes and blessings to the departing pilgrims.