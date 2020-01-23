V Hanumanth Rao seeks higher budget allocation for sports

Ambarpet: Cricket Federation of India chairman and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday demanded more allocation for sports in the ensuing State budget. He was speaking after inaugurating the 36th Rajiv Gandhi All-India T20 Day and Night Cricket Championship in Ambarpet Water Works Grounds under the leadership of Shambula Srikanth Goud and Giri.

Hyderabad defeated Bengaluru by six wickets. Batting first Bengaluru scored 67 runs in 18.2 overs. Hyderabad won easily replying with 68 off 9.3 overs. In another match, Kerala, which batted first scored 142 for 5 in 18 overs, defeating Andhra Pradesh (108/8 ) by 41 runs. The final will be held on January 24 in L B Stadium.

Tamil Nadu youth president J M H Hasan Ali, Jnanesh Goud, Md Ghouse, Gaddam Lakshman Goud, Sridhar Goud, Srinivas Reddy, Akbar, Sadguru, Rajinikanth, Mahender Goud, Prabhakar Goud, Rakesh, Shakeel and Prabhakar were present on the occasion.