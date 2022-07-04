‘Vaktha book’ on public speaking launched at ATA meet in US

Hyderabad: To mark the three-day conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) at Maryland (US), a popular Indian lyricist and writer launched a book 'Vaktha' - the art of public speaking' by D Balreddy Dommata, director (training), Kapil Group.

The book was launched by editor K Srinivas, Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao, lyricist, J Gowrishankar, writer and Literary Chair of ATA, Ravi Verelly. A few Vaktha alumni were present during the launch.

Speaking about the book, Balreddy said, "Vaktha is a book written in story form as readers will enjoy it. The book has all tips that can help readers learn the art of public speaking. The book has all basic tips about ending stage fear." 'Vaktha' is a two-day public speaking training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills.

About 102 sessions have been successfully conducted since 2013, including 86 physical and 14 online. Vaktha has successfully entered its 10th year. It helps people to transform themselves into a personality that has the capacity to change society. Around 3,000 participants have successfully been trained by Vaktha. Aspiring politicians, social workers, advocates, doctors, engineers, parliamentarians, legislators are among those trained by Vaktha. They had learned public speaking within two days of training.

During Covid pandemic, Vaktha conducted online training for a large number of NRIs hailing from the Telugu States.