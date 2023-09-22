Vakulabharanam receives TANA’s Mahatma Jyothibha Phule award

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao was bestowed with Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Award for his distinguished social service rendered for decades by Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

This award was announced in TANA Mahasabhas held in Philadelphia, USA this year. (From July 7 to 9), where, Dr Rao was a special guest of honour. The award conferred on him, however, could not be handed over to him due to certain technical reasons.

In this context, at the instance of the then president TANA Anjaiah Chowdary Lavu, the world Telugu Sahitya Vedika President, Dr Prasad Thotakuratraveled from the United States of America and met Dr Vakulabharanam on September 20 at his office in Khairatabad, Hyderabad and handed over the award on Thursday.

On this occasion, Dr Prasad spoke at length about the service rendered by Dr Krishnamohan in the social field and recalled his excellent speeches at the TANA Mahasabha which captivated the people participating. He lauded his social spirit, dedication, and relentless struggle for the cause of Backward Communities in the State for decades and said they were truly commendable.

Dr Vakulabharanam expressed his appreciation to TANA for recognising the services of mavens rendered for social causes. With the conferment of this award, more responsibility is thrusted upon him in the conduct of social work for the BC, said Dr Rao. He expressed his deep gratitude to TANA and thanked Dr Prasad Thotakura for having come from a faraway place and said that he will cherish this gesture and warmth extended for life.