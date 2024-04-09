  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Validity of Hyderabad Metro discount cards extended

Validity of Hyderabad Metro discount cards extended
x
Highlights

HMRL has also announced 10 per cent discount on travel during off-peak hours through its ‘Super Off-Peak Offer’ offer

Hyderabad: Good news for the passngers of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) as it has extended the validity of its ‘Super Saver Holiday Card’ for six more months, which means that Metro travelers can travel on any given holiday only for Rs 59. Moreover, validity of ‘Student Passes’ has also been extended for another six months.

HMRL has also announced 10 per cent discount on travel during off-peak hours through its ‘Super Off-Peak Offer’ offer.

HMRL had ended the benefits of all these cards on March 31. However, due to representations coming from the Metro users, HMRL MD NVS Reddy announced the extension of these special travel discounts as the Ugadi gift.

He told the media on Monday that through the extension of the Metro special discounts, HMRL was looking at increasing Metro travel and making it more convenient for travelers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X