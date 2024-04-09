Live
Validity of Hyderabad Metro discount cards extended
HMRL has also announced 10 per cent discount on travel during off-peak hours through its ‘Super Off-Peak Offer’ offer
Hyderabad: Good news for the passngers of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) as it has extended the validity of its ‘Super Saver Holiday Card’ for six more months, which means that Metro travelers can travel on any given holiday only for Rs 59. Moreover, validity of ‘Student Passes’ has also been extended for another six months.
HMRL had ended the benefits of all these cards on March 31. However, due to representations coming from the Metro users, HMRL MD NVS Reddy announced the extension of these special travel discounts as the Ugadi gift.
He told the media on Monday that through the extension of the Metro special discounts, HMRL was looking at increasing Metro travel and making it more convenient for travelers.