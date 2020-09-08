Valuables from Coronavirus victims bodies vanish into thin air 

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police received a few complaints from the family members of the Covid patients who were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, wherein the families have alleged that the gold ornaments and other valuables went missing from the bodies of the persons who died undergoing treatment at the hospital.



A 25-year-old woman died on August 11 and when her body was handed over to the family members, they did not find her 3.5 tolas of Mangalsutra on her body. The family alleged that it was stolen by the staff at Gandhi Hospital. The family further noted that the woman was admitted to hospital on August 1 and when she spoke to her husband through video call on August 10, she was wearing the Mangalsutra. But when her body was handed over, the Mangalsutra was missing, said the police. According to police, the families who have filed complaints have alleged that when the dead bodies were handed over to them they could not find the gold ornaments which the patient wore while entering the hospital. Similarly, their mobiles phones were also went missing. When the families questioned the hospital management, they did not respond properly to it, the families alleged. However, the complaints of the families have been registered and the matter is being investigated. Apart from it, the police are also requesting the hospital management to enhance the CCTV cameras on the hospital premises and inside the hospital to ensure that no such offences are repeated.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr. Raja Rao, stated that they got complaints from patient families who alleged that the valuables and other accessories such as mobile phones and money went missing from the patients.

"We have identified some newly-joined workers and informed them about them to the police. The police have questioned them and others who seemed suspicious. But nothing has been proven yet. However, we have agreed with the suggestion of police to install more CCTV cameras and deploy more security personnel on each floor and hold them responsible for any thefts further," the superintendent added. "Apart from it, we are now not allowing any valuable items like gold, money, credit cards, documents etc… when patients are being admitted. We are handing over the items to their family members at the entrance gate and taking their signatures. But it is very unfortunate that such things are happening at the hospital at the time of distress," stated the Superintendent.