Vana Mahotsavam held at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park launched a mega plantation programme under the Vana Mahotsavam programme on Sunday. As part of this, Dr C Suvarna, PCCF (HoFF), Telangana and Elusing Meru, PCCF (Wildlife), Telangana along with other Forest Officials and Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana visited Nehru Zoological Park and planted the tree saplings of Ficus and other fruit bearing and shade giving tree saplings near the reptile house area. During the programme, Dr Suvarna flagged off and released a pair of ‘Serval Cats’ into the enclosure for the public display at small cats enclosure. These cats are of about 2 years old. This new exotic species is endemic to the African continent and lives up to 16 years in captivity.

Later, the PCCF also inaugurated the renovated Fossil Park Garden, a variety of plant species planted in the model of Telangana map.

“With a motto to increase the green cover in the state, everyone has to plant a tree in the name of mother – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” said Dr Suvarna.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director Zoo Parks, Telangana and Field Director (FAC), Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Telangana, M J Akbar, Former Director - NZP, Dr MA Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet), M Barnoba, Deputy Curator, Dr P Srinivas, Asst. Director (Vet), A Nagamani, ACF, Admin and other officers also participated in the programme.