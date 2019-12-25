Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Vanjari community calendar released in Kothapet Mahila Bhavan

Highlights

Division Vanjari Community Association released the calendar of 2020 in Kothapet Mahila Bhavan on Wednesday.

LB Nagar: Division Vanjari Community Association released the calendar of 2020 in Kothapet Mahila Bhavan on Wednesday.

Navathe Rajendar Vanjari, Ananthula Rakesh Vanjari, Chandram Vanjari, Bhumayya, Siva Prasad, Hari Shankar, Srinivasu, Sri Ramulu, Ramesh, Yadgiri, Surendar, Chandra Sekhar and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top