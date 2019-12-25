Vanjari community calendar released in Kothapet Mahila Bhavan
Highlights
LB Nagar: Division Vanjari Community Association released the calendar of 2020 in Kothapet Mahila Bhavan on Wednesday.
Navathe Rajendar Vanjari, Ananthula Rakesh Vanjari, Chandram Vanjari, Bhumayya, Siva Prasad, Hari Shankar, Srinivasu, Sri Ramulu, Ramesh, Yadgiri, Surendar, Chandra Sekhar and others were present.
25 Dec 2019 4:09 PM GMT