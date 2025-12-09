  1. Home
Vantara to set up zoo in Future City

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 10:37 AM IST
Bharat Future City: Vantara , the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, owned by the Reliance Foundation, inked an MoU with Telangana Government to set up a zoo at the Bharat Future City.

The representatives of Vantara and Forest Department officials signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Global Summit on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he would visit Vantara in Jamnagar soon and meet the experts in animal conservation and rehabilitation. The state government would provide all kinds of help to set up the zoo in the Future city.

VantaraTelangana MoUZooBharat Future CityReliance FoundationWildlife Rescue & RehabilitationTelangana Global Summit
