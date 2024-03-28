Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra rally in city on April 23

Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal will be taking up the annual Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav from the Gouliguda Ram Mandir to TadbundVeeranjaneya Swamy Temple on April 23.

Releasing a poster regarding the event in a press conference here on Wednesday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders including state secretary Pandarinath, Bajrang Dal convener Sivaramulu alleged that attacks on Hindus had increased as soon as the Congress came to power in Telangana state.

“We will not tolerate attacks and atrocities under any circumstances," Bajrang Dal leaders warned. The VHP leaders expressed concern that by giving priority to vote bank politics in the state, Muslims were being appeased.

The VHP leaders said that nearly three lakh Hindus will participate in the Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra bike rally and show Hindu Shakti. They appealed to all the Hindus of the city to cooperate in making this program a success. Every Hindu, irrespective of political parties, is invited to participate in the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the VHP leaders said.

The VHP leaders said that the failure of the state government to respond to the attacks by Muslim mobs on tribals in Chengicherla Pittala Basti in the suburbs of the city was an evil act. VHP state vice-presidents Jagdeeswar, publicity incharge P Balaswamy, Bhagyanagar division secretary Veereshalingam and Bajrang Dal leaders participated.