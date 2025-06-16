Venkaiah Naidu launches biography of Dr AVS Raju

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated biography ‘Standing Tall’ of Dr AVS Raju, the founder and chairman emeritus of Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) was launched by M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India and former Union Minister of Civil Aviation, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah Naidu described the biography as vividly bringing out the entrepreneur, the poet, and the family man in Padma Shri Awardee AVS Raju. Naidu also highlighted that AVS Raju’s construction company was one of its kind which not only focused on developmental projects but also tried to resolve the environment concerns. “AVS Raju always had environment conservation in mind and was focused on raising more trees. He never saw the available resources as devices of success, and always remained humble,” he explained.

The former Vice President said that India has potential to become a ‘Vishwaguru’ if the traditional values are adopted. Taking potshots at the Opposition, Venkaiah Naidu said that despite the fact that Englishmen looted India, there was a section of society which found English as the greatest language and culture. “There is a need for highlighting the heroes like Shivaji and Rana Pratap, so that current generations understand the traditional values. India has potential not only to become powerful but to stand as an example for others,” he underlined.

The event held in Gachibowli was graced by a distinguished gathering of luminaries from the fields of business, politics and literature. Authored by journalist Pattabi Ram, this biography chronicles AVS Raju’s transformative journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in the Indian Infrastructure sector. “This biography embodies Dr AVS Raju’s extraordinary life, values and principles. It serves as a source of inspiration, guiding our journey and reminding us of the ideals that have shaped our organisation’s legacy. I hope ‘Standing Tall’ inspires future generations to dream boldly, work relentlessly, and contribute meaningfully to society,” said A Ranga Raju, MD, NCC Limited.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit