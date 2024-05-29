Vexed locals ask SCR to widen road at LG Gate 250 Bolarum

Hyderabad: The Road over Bridge (RoB) at LC Gate 250, Bolarum, seems unlikely to become a reality. Exacerbating the situation, the railway gate has been temporarily closed for track maintenance, resulting in severe traffic congestion. Frustrated by this persistent problem, locals have urged South Central Railways (SCR) to widen the road to align with the gate boom length, as the existing lane is too narrow.

Locals highlighted that LC-250 provides a strategic connection between National Highway-44 at Kompally and Rajiv Rahadari, often becoming a busy transit point where hundreds of vehicles wait in long queues for hours.

“Long ago, the RoB was proposed, but it has been delayed by the State government due to alignment issues, which are still pending with GHMC. We do not know when the RoB will become a reality. To relieve commuters from traffic jams, widening the road would be a permanent solution. This would benefit thousands of commuters and pedestrians if the road at the railway gate is widened to its full length,” said Murali Krishna, president of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC).

“The RoB alignment issue is more than a decade old, and we are tired of requesting the concerned officials to implement the RoB, but it has never become a reality. As the Railways have closed the rail gate for maintenance work, it would be better if the road is extended by 6 feet and the huge speed breakers were replaced by rumble strips,” said Reynold Das Kuntam, another resident of Bolarum.

“Temporary closures of the rail gate for track maintenance are common, but commuters travelling through this lane face daily hardships. We are forced to wait for hours as the rail gates close. It is high time that concerned officials widen the road to match the length of the gate boom,” said Raj Sekhar, a local.