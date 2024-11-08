VHP leaders urge govt to act on temple vandalising incidents

Hyderabad: Alleging that the government had completely failed to stop the frequent attacks on Hindu temples in Telangana, the VHP on Thursday announced to hold an agitation if the responsible persons were not arrested.

VHP national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar along with local VHP committee representatives visited the temple in Shamshabad that was vandalised. Shashidhar said that the government completely failed to stop the frequent attacks on Hindu temples in Telangana and to punish the culprits according as per the law, because the government portrays the attacks on temples as attacks by madmen. The VHP leader alleged that because of this approach, the Islamic fanatical jihadi forces who were attacking are getting more excited and continuing to attack. “What was the reason behind the delay in taking action in the Shamshabad incident? Yesterday, the entire Hindu community in Shamshabad came together and warned the government not to consider the tolerance of Hindus as a weakness and to arrest the accused immediately,” said Shashidhar.

The VHP leaders demanded the immediate arrest of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims in Shamshabad area and an investigation into the activities of non-locals in Shamshabad area.