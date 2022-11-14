VHP urges police to probe into ragging incident

Hyderabad: Expressing doubts on the alleged ragging issue in a private university, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded the police to investigate the case from a communal angle.

VHP leaders Surender Reddy and Pandarinath alleged that the police were diverting the case in the name of ragging between seniors and juniors. "This is not a fight between seniors and juniors but a communal issue and the police should file a criminal case against those attacking the students and the university should suspend them. The issue would become controversial if authorities try to hide the facts about the case", they said, demanding the university heads to do justice for the students.

Leaders alleged that the local reporters and police in Shankarpally are having different versions on the incident, creating doubts on the case and said that the university authorities should disclose as to what really happened or the VHP and Bajrang Dal would protest on the issue.

"VHP has obtained videos where a group of students were found attacking a single student, asking him to raise slogans. We will hand over these videos to the police and the authorities should bring out facts and punish the culprits," the VHP leaders demanded.