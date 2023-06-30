Vijayashanti demands BJP to lift suspension imposed on Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP, which is already plagued with many problems, is under pressure on as the activists and leaders are demanding the BJP high command to lift the suspension imposed on Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.



Last year, the high command suspended Raja Singh from the party due to his hate speech. However, Raja Singh did not join any other party despite the rejection.

As the Assembly elections are approaching, the demands to remove the suspension on him have increased. Recently, a senior leader of the party, Vijayashanti, expressed her concern over this matter.

Activists are of the opinion that the BJP's decision regarding the suspension of MLA Raja Singh is being delayed. She said that the final decision will be good for everyone. We sincerely want all the state party leaders including Bandi Sanjay to remove the suspension.





కార్యకర్తలను కుటుంబ సభ్యులుగా ఆదరించే బీజేపీ ఏ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నా ఆచితూచి వ్యవహరిస్తుంది. ఆలస్యమైనట్లు కనిపించినా అంతిమ నిర్ణయం కచ్చితంగా అందరికీ మంచి చేసేదే అవుతుంది. — VIJAYASHANTHI (@vijayashanthi_m) June 29, 2023





We believe it will happen as well. BJP treats its workers as members of its family and takes any decision it takes. Although it seems delayed, the final decision will definitely be good for everyone," said Vijayashanti in a series of tweets.