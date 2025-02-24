Viraja Frills Womenswear Brand New Store Launch at Kukatpally by Mrs Mitalee Agrawal, Mrs India Telangana Crown winner 2025

Every day is Women's Day. One who celebrates life is a celebrity, said, Mrs Mitalee

Hyderabad: Viraja Frills has been inaugurated today by Mrs Mitalee Agrawal, Mrs India Telangana Crown 2025. The new store features an updated visual identity that enhances the in-store experience while reflecting the brand’s heritage, including its Nottingham roots and signature Stag logo. The layout is designed for a seamless shopping journey, showcasing over 10,000 styles. The store is located at New Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Kukatpally, Opp. Mana Hospital, Hyderabad.

The new Viraja Frills store aims to redefine retail shopping in Hyderabad by blending the latest fashion trends with the brand’s heritage, added, Mrs Mitalee, Mrs India Telangana Crown Winner 2025.

The store offers a wide array of collections for women's offerings, including smart casuals and business casuals, while women’s collections feature elegant office wear, relaxed weekend outfits, and an extensive range of handbags. The junior section presents trendy and comfortable options for younger customers, said, Anusha Nama and Rakesh Babu Pantagani, Proprietors, Viraja Frills.









