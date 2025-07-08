Vishwak Sen Helps Fish Venkat in Urgent Kidney Transplant Need | Telugu Actor Health News

Fish Venkat, a well-known Telugu actor who plays funny villain roles, is very sick. He has a kidney problem, and his health is getting worse every day. He is now getting treatment at RBM Private Hospital in Boduppal and needs a kidney transplant soon.

Venkat’s daughter, Sravanthi, said he has been getting dialysis for many years because his kidneys do not work well. She said a kidney transplant is the only choice now. The family is looking for a donor but is facing money problems.

Young actor Vishwak Sen helped by giving Rs. 2 lakh to Venkat’s family. Many people on social media are praising Vishwak Sen for his help.

Some reports said actor Prabhas will pay for Venkat’s operation. But Venkat’s wife Suvarna and daughter Sravanthi said this is not true. They said someone pretended to be Prabhas’ manager and gave wrong information. They think Prabhas may not know about this yet but will help if he knows.

Venkat’s family is asking film industry people for help. Senior actors and leaders have also asked for support. The family said even selling their house may not be enough to pay for the transplant. They are trying to find a donor from different groups.