VIT-AP launches workshop on RF & Microwave Components

Hyderabad: VIT-AP School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE) and VIT-AP University is organising a "National-level work-shop on RF & Microwave Components." The week day virtual national workshop began on Saturday and will end on May 20.

Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, Director of IIIT Vadodara during his inaugural address has given an insight of the opportunities in the field of RF/microwaves in the future 5G/6G communica-tion sectors to the participants. The speakers of the work-shop are industry professionals and professors from Centrally Funded Institutions like IIT Roorkee, NIT Silchar, Mizoram University. The co-sponsors of the workshop are Entuple. An-sys, Anritsu, IEEE MTTS Society and IEEE APS Society.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP in his welcome address emphasised on the importance of electronic devices in our daily life and outlined the role of RF and microwave components in defence, commercial and telecommunica-tion industry. This workshop is an effort of qualified micro-wave domain researchers to help and encourage the re-search scholars, undergraduate, postgraduate and entrepre-neurs to meet their research goals.

The workshop concisely delivers the theoretical background of a specific research ar-ea, characterization methods, step-wise hands-on for per-forming the analysis and results generation using Ansys HFSS. After completing this workshop, the participants will be able to perform the various analysis required to characterize mi-crowave components independently.

This workshop ishaving participants from 13 States and from institutions like NITs, IIITs, Govt. Organizations, Industry (All India Radio), and Co-ordinated by Dr Jayendra Kumar, Dr. Khairnar Vikas Vishnu, Dr Chandu DS, Dr S Peddakrishna, Dr Bappadittya Roy from VIT-AP University. Research scholars and faculty from reputed colleges and universities will also be attending weekday workshop.