Volunteers collect 88.5 kg trash from Kapra Lake

Hyderabad: As a part of keeping the Kapra Lake clean and intact, once again on Sunday, members of the Kapra Revival Group along with several organisations, organised a cleanliness and awareness drive at the lake. The volunteers collectively picked up one full truck of plastic and cloth waste from the bed of the water body, and nearly 88.5 kg of trash was collected. This drive has been organised by Kapra Revival Group along with students of NIPER, High Altitude coffee, ECIL Runners and Trubot.

Locals have been consistently working towards keeping the Kapra Lake clean and intact. “The main motto of this drive is that we want to save the lake. We are doing it symbolically as we want the State government to pay attention to restore the lake, “said a member of Kapra Lake Revival Group.