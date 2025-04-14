Live
- Kishan Reddy leads BJP bike rally in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
Volunteers collect 88.5 kg trash from Kapra Lake
As a part of keeping the Kapra Lake clean and intact, once again on Sunday, members of the Kapra Revival Group along with several organisations, organised a cleanliness and awareness drive at the lak
Hyderabad: As a part of keeping the Kapra Lake clean and intact, once again on Sunday, members of the Kapra Revival Group along with several organisations, organised a cleanliness and awareness drive at the lake. The volunteers collectively picked up one full truck of plastic and cloth waste from the bed of the water body, and nearly 88.5 kg of trash was collected. This drive has been organised by Kapra Revival Group along with students of NIPER, High Altitude coffee, ECIL Runners and Trubot.
Locals have been consistently working towards keeping the Kapra Lake clean and intact. “The main motto of this drive is that we want to save the lake. We are doing it symbolically as we want the State government to pay attention to restore the lake, “said a member of Kapra Lake Revival Group.