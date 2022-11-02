Vote for party which gave water, not tears: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon the people of Munugode to vote after differentiating between the political party which gave water and the party which gave tears.

Addressing a press conference here at the Telangana Bhavan after the end of the campaign time for Munugode by-election, Rama Rao asked people to see which party gave them water and which party gave them tears. He also wanted the voters to pray to the gas cylinder and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before going to vote in the election. "Don't get influenced by the luring BJP leaders. Look at the cylinder, pray to Modi and bless us. Show your protest by defeating the BJP," said Rao. He expressed confidence that the people of Munugode would make the TRS victorious with a handsome majority.

Replying to a question on restrictions on CBI, the TRS leader said that they were not afraid of Modi and the CBI was the pet dog of the BJP leaders. Whatever they do, people would definitely vote for TRS party, said Rama Rao.

KTR alleged that the BJP was misusing the constitutional bodies for their political gains. He questioned the functioning of the Election Commission for bringing back the Road Roller symbol, which was removed earlier. He said that under pressure from BJP, they brought the symbol which was removed earlier. He also took exception to EC giving clean chit to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the cash transfer. "The EC is satisfied with the reply of Rajgopal Reddy that the company belongs to his son and he has no role. Will there be no link of Rajgopal Reddy with his son?" asked Rao. He alleged that the BJP leaders were responsible for the attack on party workers in Munugode.

The TRS leader said that their party leaders have clearly mentioned what they have done for the people with schemes like Rythu Bandhu and others. The opposition parties particularly BJP had nothing to say hence it was using the constitutional bodies against TRS. He reminded people that the Modi government imposed GST on weavers whereas the TRS government resolved the decades old problem of Munugode.