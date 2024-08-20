Wait for merger of Sec’bad Cantt with Greater MC set to get longer

Hyderabad: The merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC is likely to be delayed further as there has been no clarity on the ownership of properties. The merger of Khadki and Pune Cantonment Boards into the Pune Municipal had already hit the roadblock due to unresolved disputes on the ownership of properties.

Locals pointed out that with an unresolved dispute over the ownership of properties in the merger process in Pune Cantonment, although the Central government had outlined the procedure for the merger, the process has been halted. The municipal corporation insists that the ownership of lands and assets within the cantonment limits should be transferred to its jurisdiction and also the recent MoD’s recent letter to Dehradun Cantonment that it will follow the first set of modalities, which was also issued to Secunderabad Cantonment in 2023, has left civilian residents of Secunderabad Cantonment confused.

According to the sources, several development activities are taking place in other cantonments across India regarding mergers, but whereas in Secunderabad Cantonment, there has been not much going forward with the excision. After the announcement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the excision of civilian areas from the limits of Secunderabad Cantonment, integrating them into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in June, after that nothing proceeded further and the final report is yet to be released regarding how much land will be handed over GHMC and this is creating much confusion, whereas in other Cantonments the merger process is moving on fast track.

A few locals stated, “Pune Cantonment and Secunderabad Cantonment are completely different. In Secunderabad Cantonment, 90 per cent of lands in civilian areas belong to state government and private owners. But we don’t know why the process is taking so long. It will be better if they directly hand over the lands to the state government in the process of excision.”

Sanki Ravinder Babu, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, said, “Secunderabad Cantonment is different from other Cantonments. The several developments taking place regarding the merger in other Cantonments, including in Pune, Bengaluru, and Dehradun has created a lot of confusion. But whereas in Secunderabad nothing has moved further. It would be better if concerned officials clarify on modalities, especially regarding ownership of properties and lands after

the merger.”